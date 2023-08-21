Lancaster County police investigating reported armed robbery at 'internet sweepstakes cafe'

An employee of "Largo of Lancaster" alleges that she was forced to open a safe for a man, who then forced her to drive to Maryland.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Lancaster County Police are investigating an alleged robbery at Largo of Lancaster.

According to the East Hempfield Township Police Department, officers were notified of an armed robbery on Friday, Aug. 4 at 9:57 a.m. The business, Largo of Lancaster, is referred to as an "internet sweepstakes cafe," according to officers.

An employee at the business alleged that at 7:46 a.m. they were forced into the office of the building at gunpoint by an unidentified man wearing a construction vest and hat. The employee alleged that they were forced to open the safe, place the cash into a bag and then use their car to transport the robber to a location in northern Maryland.

The suspect then allegedly left the vehicle, which was when the victim called police.

The total value of the loss is unknown at this time.

East Hempfield Township Police are investigating the incident, with assistance from the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Additionally, law enforcement in Maryland assisted when the incident happened.