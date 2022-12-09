Lancaster County police searching for man who attempted to steal $900 from Walmart

The suspect reportedly tried to leave the store with $900 in merchandise but fled when he was stopped. He then reportedly brandished a knife while leaving the area.

LANCASTER, Pa. — East Lampeter Township Police are searching for a man accused of stealing nearly $900 in merchandise from Walmart.

The suspect, pictured below, reportedly entered the Walmart located on 2034 Lincoln Highway East and selected a store-owned electric scooter to shop with, police say.

According to police, he then loaded nearly $900 in store merchandise and attempted to leave the store without paying. When stopped by Loss Prevention, he hopped off the scooter and ran to the parking lot.

Reportedly, he escaped in a light blue Honda Civic, driven by a woman in a yellow dress.

He then brandished a knife while fleeing in the car, according to East Lampeter Township Police.