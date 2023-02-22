Lancaster County police arrest man for alleged assault of juvenile victim

The 14-year-old victim alleged several instances where Lawrence prompted her into performing sexual acts at his home, according to police reports.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A Lancaster County man is facing several charges regarding the alleged sexual assault of a minor according to the West Lampeter Police Department.

Anthony Charles Lawrence Jr., 40, has been charged with involuntary deviant sexual intercourse, statutory sexual assault, rape by force, unlawful contact with a minor and two counts of corruption of minors.

The alleged assaults happened over several months, beginning in September of 2021 and ending around June of 2022.

