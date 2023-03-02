Lancaster County police arrest man accused of stealing over $2,000 from Dunkin Donuts

Donald Thomas Wise, 42, from Willow Street has been charged with burglary and criminal mischief for his alleged role in the robbery.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A Lancaster County man is facing burglary charges following the theft of a Dunkin Donuts.

Donald Thomas Wise, 42, from Willow Street has been charged with burglary and criminal mischief for his alleged role in the robbery, according to Manheim Township Police.

According to police, on Jan. 8 two employees of the restaurant arrived for work and discovered that the glass was smashed out of the entrance door.

Officers arrived at the scene and reviewed video surveillance footage and found that a man, later identified as Wise, drove a dark green SUV to the Dunkin Donuts and stole two cash drawers and a safe.

It was determined that the total amount of money stolen was $2,770.23.

Photographs of the car showed a small rectangular light in the middle of the front bumper. A search was performed and the registration of the car was determined.

Wise, a relative of the car owner, was determined to be the person driving the car at the time of the burglary.

Wise's cell phone records were reviewed and it was determined that his phone was using cell site locations consistent with the area of Dunkin Donuts around the time of the burglary.