Lancaster County pizza shop robbed of $5,500 in cash, electronics stolen as well

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police in Lancaster are investigating a reported pizza shop burglary.

According to police, the burglary happened at Two Cousins Pizza, located at 3099 East Lincoln Highway in Paradise Township.

On May 1 at 1:30 a.m., a masked man reportedly broke a rear kitchen window. He was wearing a hooded sweatshirt with a white T-shirt overtop, sweatpants, a mask and gloves.

Inside the closed restaurant, the man was captured on security footage opening three cash drawers and removing money. He also allegedly took three electronic tablets, two laptop computers and approximately $5,500 in cash stored in a back office desk drawer.