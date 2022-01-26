Lancaster County Megan's Law offender charged with possession of child pornography

Andrew Eberhart, 24, is required to register as a sex offender under Megan's Law due to a previous conviction on child pornography charges in November 2020.

NEW HOLLAND, Pa. — A Megan's Law offender from Lancaster County is facing child pornography charges after police say they discovered illicit images on his phone during a surprise visit last December.

Andrew Eberhart, 24, of Lancaster, was charged on Monday by New Holland Police, who began investigating him on Dec. 7, 2021.

According to police, officers were alerted by a Lebanon County Probation officer, who claimed to have located images of child pornography on Eberhart's phone during an unannounced visit.

Eberhart had a previous conviction on several charges relating to child pornography in November 2020, and was required to register as a Megan's Law offender, according to police.

Investigators also learned Eberhart had created an account on the Snapchat messaging app in order to communicate with minors, police claim. He was required by law to register the username for his Snapchat account with State Police, and failed to do so, according to police.

As a result of his latest alleged offenses, Eberhart is charged with: