Man facing charges after allegedly robbing McDonald's with a machete

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Two men are facing charges in connection to a robbery of a McDonald's.

David Merkey, 21, is facing robbery, simple assault, and theft by unlawful taking charges for his role in the incident.

On August 5 around 5:10 p.m., the McDonald's restaurant in the 700 block of Lancaster Road in Penn Township was robbed.

Police say a man wearing all-black clothing, including a facemask and hat, appeared while holding a machete.

The man allegedly approached an employee outside the store who was carrying a bag of money.

Authorities say the man grabbed the cash and disappeared to the rear of the store.

An investigation led police to identify Merkey as the suspect in the robbery, and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

Merkey turned himself into police.

Authorities say Quinn Peters was also found to be present in the vehicle with Merkey during the robbery, but did not actively participate.