Lancaster County man to stand trial on 33 charges of sexual abuse of children

Gustavo Rendon was bound over for trial in Lancaster County Court after a recent preliminary hearing. He's accused of abusing six children between 2003 and 2010.

NEW HOLLAND, Pa. — A 51-year-old Lancaster County man will stand trial on 33 charges of sexual abuse after a preliminary hearing last week, the Lancaster County District Attorney's Office said.

Gustavo Rendon, of New Holland, is charged with 21 felonies and 14 misdemeanors regarding alleged crimes in Lancaster and Berks counties between 2003 and 2010. He is accused of sexually abusing six children, prosecutors said.

After Pennsylvania State Police Trooper Kory Wardrop's testimony at a preliminary hearing on June 11, District Judge Jonathan Heisse found there was enough evidence to bound the charges over to Lancaster County Court, prosecutors said.

Heisse set Rendon's bail at $500,000.

Assistant District Attorney Fritz Haverstick presented testimony at the preliminary hearing about Rendon, known also as “Tavi.”

He is charged with raping and physically abusing the victims in other ways.

According to testimony at the preliminary hearing, Rendon took at least two of the girls to locations where others abused them.