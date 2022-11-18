Lancaster County man sentenced up to 8 years following human trafficking sting

Sean Deemer, 55, from Lititz, was sentenced to four to eight years in prison followed by five years of probation after admitting guilt to charges on two dockets.

LANCASTER, Pa. — A Lancaster County man will spend up to eight years in prison after an undercover human trafficking investigation.

Deemer pleaded guilty to three counts of unlawful contact with a minor on each docket.

He was charged in Lancaster after allegedly texting sexually explicit messages to an undercover Lancaster City Police officer who was posing as a 12-year-old girl on April 27, according to a criminal complaint affidavit.

The Lancaster County Human Trafficking Task Force was already investigating Deemer for exchanging similar communications with an undercover Lititz Borough Police officer posing as an 11-year-old girl, according to authorities.