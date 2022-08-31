Lancaster County man sentenced up to 25 years for drug delivery resulting in death

Jeffery Shackelford, 48, of the 500 block of Goldfinch Road, was found guilty of possessing 87 grams of meth and delivering drugs to someone who overdosed.

COLUMBIA, Pa. — A Lancaster County man was sentenced up to 25 years in prison on Monday for drug delivery resulting in death charges, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney's Office.

Jeffery Shackelford, 48, of the 500 block of Goldfinch Road, was found guilty of possessing 87 grams of meth, 15 grams of fentanyl, packing materials, scales, and $7,930 in cash.

In September of 2021, Manheim Township Police Department charged Shackelford with delivering the drugs to a victim who overdosed and died from multiple drug toxicity.

Text messages revealed at the trial showed Shackelford responded "Crush it" when the victim asked how to use the drugs hours before her death.