Lancaster County man sentenced up to 35 years in jail for rape, sexual assault

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A Lancaster County man convicted by a jury in September of rape of a child and seven additional sexual offense charges between 2010-2015 was sentenced in a Lancaster County Court on Friday

Victor Smith, 43, from the 3500 block of Lincoln Highway East, will serve 16 to 35 years in state prison, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney's Office.

Smith must register as a lifetime sex offender and follow all requirements laid forth by Megan's Law. He was found to be a sexually violent predator during the hearing.

“The testimony revealed the defendant had been sexually assaulting kids for nearly 20 years before finally being arrested,” prosecuting Assistant District Attorney Jennifer Ponessa said. “It took a [teen] having bad nightmares who had the strength to come forward which ultimately led to the discovery of other victims and to the defendant finally being held accountable for these horrendous crimes.”

Ponessa brought up the fact that prison calls showed Smith saying he wanted to make bail pre-sentencing, and that he had a “plan” in place to flee once he made bail.

ADA Ponessa pointed out the prosecution had to raise the defendant’s bail to $8 million so he could not run.

A jury found Smith guilty of rape of a child, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, two counts of unlawful contact with a minor, and corruption of minors – all felonies – following four hours of deliberation and a three-day trial in September 2022.

He was also found guilty of misdemeanors in one count of corruption of minors and two counts of indecent assault of a person less than 13.

Evidence during the trial showed that the abuse came out when one of the victims started having nightmares about the incidents.

PSP received an allegation of sexual abuse and spoke with the victim in Sept. 2020. Two additional victims also came forward.

The evidence reflected the abuse towards two of the victims. Smith is currently pending charges against the third victim located in Deleware.