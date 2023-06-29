Lancaster County man sentenced up to 30 years in jail for bomb threat bank robberies

Collin Shaab, 31, was sentenced Wednesday after pleading guilty in December to three separate bank robberies, stealing nearly $11,000 in total.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A Conestoga man who robbed three Lancaster County banks was sentenced to 15 to 30 years in prison on Wednesday.

According to the Lancaster County District Attorney's Office, Collin Shaab, 31, was sentenced by Lancaster County Judge Dennis Reinaker after he pled guilty in December.

Shaab pled guilty to demanding money from bank tellers and claiming he had a bomb, forcing an evacuation, at Fulton Banks in West Lampeter Township and Lancaster City as well as PNC Bank in Manheim Township.

Shaab was charged with a combination of robbery, terroristic threats, theft by unlawful taking and threats to use weapons of mass destruction.

He was arrested on March 19, 2022, after police identified him as a suspect through surveillance footage and an anonymous tip.

The West Lampeter Township robbery occurred on March 14, when Shaab stole $1,180. The Manheim Township robbery occurred two days later and Shaab drove away without receiving any money.

The Lancaster robbery occurred the next day, with Shaab stealing $9,744.

Assistant District Attorney Jennifer Ponessa said during the proceeding that Shaab had previously been arrested on a separate robbery charge.