Lancaster County man charged with indecent assault

Felix Merrero Santini, 28, is accused of having inappropriate physical contact with a 22-year-old woman he had met on social media while she rode in his car.

NEW HOLLAND, Pa. — A Lancaster County man has been charged with indecent assault after police say he had inappropriate physical contact with a woman he had met on social media.

Felix Mererro Santini, 28, of Lancaster, was charged on February by New Holland Police after an investigation of allegations brought by the victim, a 22-year-old woman.

According to police, the victim reported that on January 16, she had been given a ride by Santini, whom she had met on social media. During that time, Santini allegedly touched her in an inappropriate manner without her consent.

The incident occurred while they were driving along North Shirk Road, police say.

The victim contacted authorities and texted police the make and model of Santini's car, which officers quickly located.