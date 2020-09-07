Lancaster County man facing multiple charges for February crash that sent one to the hospital

Police say a blood test after the crash revealed several drugs in Jordan's system.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Police say a Stevens man is facing multiple charges after a February crash that sent a woman to the hospital with traumatic injuries.

On February 8, on the 1500 block of North Reading Road, Matthew Jordan's vehicle crossed over the center line and struck a vehicle driven by a Maryland woman, according to police.

The woman was trapped in her vehicle after the crash and had to be freed by fire and rescue workers. She was then taken to the hospital with multiple traumatic injuries.

According to witnesses at the scene, 25-year-old Jordan hid several items behind a tree. Police say they found a small amount of fentanyl and drug paraphernalia.

Jordan was placed in custody and a blood test revealed several drugs in his system including bupropion, commonly known as Wellbutrin, aripiprazole, commonly known as Abilify, and fentanyl, according to officials.

Police also discovered Jordan's driver's license was suspended at the time of the crash.