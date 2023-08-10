Lancaster County man convicted of rape of a child, 21 additional charges

The charges stem from sex offenses occurring around 2018, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney's Office.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A Lancaster County man was convicted by a jury Thursday, Aug. 10 of rape of a child and 21 other charges.

Derrick Santryal Myers, 34, from Strasburg, was found guilty of rape by forcible compulsion, two counts of statutory sexual assault, (11 years older), involuntary deviate sexual intercourse (IDSI) with a person less than 16, unlawful contact with a minor, rape of a child, two counts of IDSI with a child under 13, aggravated indecent assault of a child under 13, two counts of sexual assault, aggravated indecent assault of a person less than 16, endangering the welfare of children, corruption of minors, indecent assault of a person less than 16, simple assault, false imprisonment, criminal trespassing, stalking, intimidating a witness and terroristic threats.

The charges stem from sex offenses occurring around 2018, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney's Office. A victim came forward in 2022 and testified at Myers's trial.

The jury deliberated for 35 minutes before concluding a four-day trial before Lancaster County President Judge David Ashworth.

“This is an adult person who used his position of power to terrorize,” Assistant District Attorney Amy Muller, who prosecuted the case, said.

President Judge Ashworth ordered a presentence investigation and sexually violent predator determination before sentencing at a later date. Bail was raised from $500,000 to $1 million monetary.