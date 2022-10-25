Lancaster County man convicted of rape and sexual assault charges

Steele T. Helton, 52, from Columbia, was found guilty after a two-day trial. He was charged with rape, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse and sexual assault.

LANCASTER, Pa. — A Lancaster County man was convicted of all charges relating to the rape of a victim in 2021.

Steele T. Helton, 52, of Columbia, was found guilty after a two-day trial in Lancaster County Court on Oct. 19. He was charged with rape, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse and sexual assault.

According to the Lancaster County District Attorney's Office, on Jan 27, 2021, the victim contact Manor Township police to report a sexual assault that had occurred.

The victim stated that the incident had occurred at a home on Water Street in Columbia between 9:30 p.m. and 8 a.m. on Jan 16 and 17, 2021.

Police reports stated that the victim identified Helton and said they had been living on the same property. The victim alleged they had been hanging out with a group of people on the night of the incident and that Helton had a "weird look" on his face all night.

After going to sleep, the victim awoke to Helton removing the victim's pants.

Following the encounter, the victim confronted Helton over the phone, where he reportedly apologized. He also confirmed that he was present during the night of the assault.