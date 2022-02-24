Lancaster County man convicted of defiant trespass, stalking charges

Thomas Wainman Jr., 52, was found guilty of repeatedly stalking multiple victims over a seven-month span in 2020, prosecutors say.

LITITZ, Pa. — A Lititz man was convicted this month of charges related to his repeated stalking of multiple victims over a seven-month span in 2020, the Lancaster County District Attorney's Office announced this week.

Thomas Francis Wainman Jr., 52, of the 700 block of Buttonwood Drive, was found guilty of two counts of stalking and one count of defiant trespass on Feb. 14, prosecutors say. He was accused of repeatedly stalking numerous victims between May and Dec. 2020.

According to evidence presented at trial, Wainman was found looking into victims' windows, following them in their community, and shining spotlights into their home.

He also took a job as a UPS driver and intentionally worked on routes that would give him access to the victims' packages, according to prosecutors.

Wainman would deliver the packages to the victims' home and then wait outside for the victims to retrieve them, only to speed off when he was spotted, prosecutors said.

Assistant District Attorney Janie Swinehart presented evidence and testimony during trial that Wainman was previously restricted from trespassing on the victims' property and was told to have no communication or harassing conduct toward the victims, but continued anyway.

Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Officers Corey Twaddell and Christian Bean filed charges.