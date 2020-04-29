Lancaster County man charged with sexually assaulting woman he met at York County bar

Ray Hoffman, 24, allegedly told police his "male urges" took over the night he sexually assaulted a 22-year-old woman he met at Fat Daddy's last December, police say

YORK, Pa. — Police have charged a 24-year-old Lancaster County man with sexually assaulting a woman he met at a York County bar last December.

Ray Hoffman, of Columbia, is charged with felony counts of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse/forcible compulsion, aggravated indecent assault without consent, and sexual assault and misdemeanor counts of indecent assault without consent and indecent assault by forcible compulsion, according to a criminal complaint affidavit filed by Springettsbury Township Police.

He is accused of sexually assaulting a 22-year-old woman he met at Fat Daddy's on the night of Dec. 21, 2019, police say.

After drinking alcohol with Hoffman, the victim told police she became sick and went outside the bar, where she vomited. She then went to her car to lie down, the victim reported.

Hoffman allegedly followed the woman outside, got inside the car with her, and began touching her breasts and kissing her, the victim told police. He then forced her head down to perform oral sex on him, the victim reported. The victim said she did not give Hoffman permission to perform any of these alleged actions.

The victim told police Hoffman then drove her vehicle to the parking lot of a nearby Home Depot, where he allegedly sexually assaulted her again, according to the criminal complaint.

The victim reported the incident to police on Dec. 22, charging documents state.

On Dec. 27, at the behest of police, the victim contacted Hoffman by phone while investigators listened with a wiretap.

Hoffman allegedly apologized to the woman for "forcing her to have sex with him" and apologized for "taking advantage of her," police say.

Police questioned Hoffman about the incident on Jan. 14. He allegedly admitted the victim was likely not coherent enough to give her consent to have sex.