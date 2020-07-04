Nicholas Campbell, 19, is accused of raping a victim in Cumberland County in November 2019. He was taken into custody on Monday.

ELIZABETHTOWN, Pa. — Upper Allen Police have arrested a 19-year-old Lancaster County man charged with rape and related offenses stemming from an alleged incident in November 2019.

Nicholas Campbell, of the 4500 block of London Ave., Elizabethtown, is charged with rape, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, aggravated indecent assault, and indecent assault, police say.

He was taken into custody on Monday and committed to Cumberland County Prison on $85,000 bail after his arraignment.

Police say Campbell began communicating with the victim through social media in early November 2019. On Nov. 4, police say, he forcibly raped the victim.