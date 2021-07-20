Lancaster County man charged with possession of child pornography

David Horning Martin, of East Earl Township, is accused of having 503 images of children under the age of 18 engaged in sex acts and 507 nude images of juveniles.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A Lancaster County man is facing multiple charges of sexual abuse of children, possession of child pornography and dissemination of child pornography after police say they discovered more than 1,000 images depicting children under the age of 18 engaged in sex acts or in various states of undress saved on his cell phone.

David Horning Martin, of East Earl Township, was charged by East Earl Township Police on July 14, according to a criminal complaint affidavit.

Authorities began investigating on Feb. 22 after receiving a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that eight images of child pornography were uploaded to a cell phone registered to Martin.

Police executed a search warrant at Martin's East Earl Township home on July 1 and seized Martin's cell phone.

Martin allegedly admitted to police that the phone belonged to him and he was the only one with access to it, according to the complaint.

Martin also allegedly told police that he was in possession of child pornography, and that he uploaded the images to his phone to use for his own sexual gratification, the complaint states.

A forensic analysis of Martin's phone revealed he had uploaded 503 images of children under the age of 18 engaged in sexual activity and 507 images of children under the age of 18 in various states of nudity.