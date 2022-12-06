Lancaster County man charged with aggravated assault, six additional charges

Ajor Sawyer, 21, allegedly caused injury to five individuals while under the influence of alcohol.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Ajor Sawyer, 21, allegedly assaulted five individuals on Mud Island on May 28 while under the influence of alcohol, according to a police report.

Sawyer allegedly punched one victim several times and then kicked them down the stairs, police said.

He's also accused of punching three others, one of whom lost teeth as a result, according to police. Sawyer is also accused of unlawfully entering a cabin to assault another victim while they were asleep.

The fifth victim suffered facial bruising when Sawyer allegedly pushed a plastic chair they were using to defend another person into their face, police also said.