Lancaster County man charged with theft, allegedly stole copper from burned houses: police

Michael McCue, 45, from Columbia, Pa. has been charged with criminal trespassing and theft by unlawful taking following the incident.
Credit: CrimeWatch

LANCASTER, Pa. — A man has been charged with criminal trespassing and theft after allegedly stealing copper from burned houses. 

According to the Columbia Borough Police Department, on the morning of Friday, Aug. 19, police were dispatched to the 500 block of Locust Street for a report of a man stealing. 

Police allegedly saw Michael McCue, 45, from Columbia, Pa., stealing copper out of burned houses on that street. 

According to reports, McCue's car had two HVAC units on top and copper wiring behind the front seat, in plain view. 

McCue, 45, has been charged with criminal trespassing and theft by unlawful taking following the incident.

