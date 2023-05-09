Lancaster County man charged with terroristic threats, simple assault

According to police, from September of 2022 until April 30, 2023, Joel R. Seeman, 36, from East Earl, allegedly assaulted and threatened to kill his victim.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A Lancaster County man has been charged with terroristic threats and simple assault, according to the East Earl Township Police Department.

According to police, from September of 2022 until April 30, 2023, Joel R. Seeman, 36, from East Earl, allegedly assaulted and threatened to kill his victim.

He has been transported to Lancaster County Prison where he was arraigned by MDJ Raymond Sheller.

Seeman's bail has been set at $50,000, which he was unable to post.