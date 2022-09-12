Lancaster County man charged with possession of child pornography: police

Zachary Kump, 33, a former Ephrata citizen allegedly possessed 25 illegal images on his electronics.

EPHRATA, Pa. — A Lancaster County man is facing multiple child pornography charges.

The Ephrata Police Department charged Zachary Kump, 33, from Mount Joy, with two counts of child pornography, two counts of criminal use of a communication facility, and one count of disseminating photos or films of child sex acts.

On Aug. 9, Ephrata detectives and detectives with the Lancaster County Computer Crimes Task Force executed a search warrant at Kump's home. They were reportedly responding to a Cybertip police received from the National Center for Missing & Exploited children.

Investigators say they found 25 illegal images on electronics owned by Kump. At the time, he was a resident of Ephrata.