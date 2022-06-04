Man charged with resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, after posting anti-Biden stickers on Turkey Hill gas pumps

Thomas Richard Glazewski, 54, is accused of putting anti-Biden stickers on the gas pumps at this station, seemingly in protest of the price of gas.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Thomas Richard Glazewski, 54, of Manor Township, has been charged with resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, harassment, and criminal mischief after causing a disruption at the Turkey Hill along the 1500 block of Columbia Avenue on March 31, according to court documents.

Glazewski is accused of putting anti-Biden stickers on the gas pumps at this station, seemingly in protest of the president and the price of gas, also according to court documents.

The incident was captured on video by Aaron Phillips, who posted it to his Facebook page. In the video, Glazewski can be heard yelling, "I did that. I did that. That's what I did," while pointing to the stickers.

Court documents confirm that Glazewski had been jumping, waving his arms, and screaming profanities about the price of gas and President Joe Biden, as well.

Glazewski was reportedly told to calm down by police several times, but he allegedly refused. Eventually, police tackled the defendant, and he fell onto his stomach. Glazewski then reached up and tried to grab the officer's head and face, police claim.

Eventually, the officer was able to forcibly roll Glazewski onto his stomach and gave him several commands to give him his hands, which he refused. The officer was able to forcibly put Glazewksi's left hand behind his back and was able to cuff him. Only then, did Glazewski give up his right hand to be cuffed, according to police.

Glazewski did, however, have to be put into the police car by force, the complaint states.