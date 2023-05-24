Lancaster County man arrested for string of indecent exposure incidents

During these incidents, Thomas Thompson allegedly approached women, asked them sexually explicit questions and, in some cases, exposed himself to them.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A Lancaster County man has been arrested for indecent exposure incidents across the county.

During the fall and winter of 2022-23, the Pennsylvania State Police - Troop J, with the assistance of the New Holland Police Department and the East Earl Township Police Department, investigated nine separate indecent exposure incidents that occurred across Lancaster County.

The exposures happened in Salisbury Township, Brecknock Township, East Earl Township, New Holland Borough and Terre Hill Borough.

During these incidents, a man in a blue sedan approached his female, sometimes reportedly underage, victims and asked them sexually explicit questions. In some cases, the man would expose himself to them.

Through an investigation, and alongside the help of multiple community members, police determined that Thomas Thompson, 29, from Narvon, was the suspect they were searching for.

Thompson has been charged with multiple counts of indecent exposure, corruption of minors and disorderly conduct.