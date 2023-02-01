Lancaster County man arrested on several weapons, drug charges following traffic stop

A bag that Tylik Payne-Hunter had allegedly contained suspected crack cocaine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A Lancaster County man is facing multiple drug and weapons charges following a traffic stop.

According to the Lancaster Bureau of Police, officers initiated a traffic stop on the 400 block of S. Christian Street for a registration violation.

Tylik Payne-Hunter (pictured above) and Jaekwon Dickinson were passengers inside the car who were both allowed to leave on foot from the scene.

After they left, the driver of the car allowed a search of the car. Officers allegedly discovered a handgun under the passenger seat, which was within reach of Payne-Hunter and Dickinson.

Payne-Hunter was later found along the 400 block of John Street as he was attempting to enter an Uber.

Police stopped the suspect, who then attempted to flee on foot. However, Payne-Hunter was quickly apprehended and taken into custody.

A bag that Payne-Hunter had allegedly contained suspected crack cocaine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

He has been charged with carrying a firearm without a license, person not to possess a firearm, possession with intent to deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia and evading arrest or detention on foot.