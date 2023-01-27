Lancaster County man arrested, facing several child pornography charges

Adam Michael Lawr Shirk, 33, from Akron, allegedly possessed more than 500 images of child pornography and related images.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A Lancaster County man is facing several charges related to his alleged possession of child pornography.

According to West Earl Township Police, Adam Michael Lawr Shirk, 33, from Akron, was charged with six different felony charges for being in possession of child pornography and in possession of instruments used to obtain the child pornography.

On Nov. 11, 2022, police executed a search warrant at a home on Miller Road.

Officers were investigating a cyber tip received from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that Skirk had uploaded and shared suspected child pornography on the internet.

A search warrant of the home allegedly found numerous electronic devices, including a laptop, computer and several cell phones which were seized as part of the investigation.

The items were forensically examined by the Lancaster County Computer crimes lab and allegedly contained more than 500 images of child pornography and related images.

Shirk has been charged with possession of child pornography, possession of children pornography, criminal use of a communication facility, dissemination of photographs/videos of child sex acts, possession of obscene and other sexual materials and manufacturing child pornography.

On Jan. 26, Shirk turned himself in on the listed charges. He received a $50,000 cash bail with 10% as a result of his formal arraignment.