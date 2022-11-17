Lancaster County man arrested in Sheetz parking lot, facing multiple drug charges

A search warrant was obtained and officers allegedly found 28 grams of meth packaged for distribution, a small amount of marijuana and a set of brass knuckles.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — A Lancaster County man is facing multiple drug charges after being arrested on a federal arrest warrant.

David Allen Kinser, 50, from East Cocalico Township was arrested by West Earl Township police officers after they were notified that the wanted fugitive on a federal warrant was at a Sheetz in Shaums Corner.

Kinser has been charged with one count each of possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, possession of cocaine, possession of marijuana, prohibited offensive weapons, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to West Earl Township Police, responding officers found Kinser and Louis Larmie, 44, from West Earl Township, sitting in a 2006 Ford Explorer in the Sheetz parking lot.

Officers placed Kinset under arrest on the strength of his federal warrant for alleged drug distribution.

A search by officers recovered a quantity of crack cocaine with Kinser, according to police reports.

Kisner's companion, Larmie, was also found to be wanted on a domestic relations warrant. Officers allegedly found a small quantity of crystal methamphetamine and a glass pipe with Larmie.

Officers developed probable cause while on the scene that the 2006 Ford Explorer that Kinser and Larmie were in contained controlled substances and had the vehicle impounded.

A search warrant was obtained and officers allegedly found 28 grams of methamphetamine packaged for distribution, a small amount of marijuana and a set of brass knuckles.

Kisner was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Johnathan Heisse who set bail at $7,500. He is currently incarcerated at the Dauphin County Prison.