Lancaster County man arrested after 10-hour standoff with police

Shawn Stryker, 49, surrendered to authorities at about 9:15 p.m. after a standoff at his West Hempfield Township home.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A 49-year-old Lancaster County man was arrested Sunday night following a 10-hour standoff with police at his West Hempfield Township home, the Lancaster County District Attorney's Office said Monday.

Shawn Stryker was taken into custody by the Lancaster County Special Emergency Response Team at about 9:15 p.m., the DA's office said. The standoff at the home on the 500 block of Goldfinch Drive began late Sunday morning.

During the standoff, a SERT officer fired a shot when Stryker exited the home with a rifle drawn and aimed at police, the DA's office said. Soon after, Stryker fired two shots while inside his home, according to the DA.

No one was struck by gunfire.

Authorities say Stryker continued the standoff and refused to surrender. Upon exiting his residence a second time, Stryker dropped the rifle, but refused to obey any additional commands, causing SERT to take non-lethal actions while negotiating surrender.

Stryker is charged with misdemeanor simple assault and reckless endangerment for pointing a gun at his girlfriend, which prompted police’s initial response to the home, according to authorities.

The investigation is ongoing, and additional charges are expected to be filed, according to the DA's office.