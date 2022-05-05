Lancaster County man accused of exchanging explicit online messages with police posing as juvenile girls

Sean E. Deemer, 54, of Lititz, is charged with 14 different felonies in two jurisdictions -- eight in Lancaster, and six in Lititz, according to police.

LITITZ, Pa. — A Lancaster County man is facing felony charges in two different jurisdictions after police say he attempted to arrange sexual encounters with undercover police officers posing online as underage children.

Sean E. Deemer, 54, of Lititz, is charged with felonies in Lititz and Lancaster, according to police in both municipalities.

He was charged in Lancaster after he allegedly texted sexually explicit messages to an undercover Lancaster City Police officer who was posing as a 12-year-old girl on April 27, according to a criminal complaint affidavit.

The Lancaster County Human Trafficking Task Force had already been investigating Deemer for exchanging similar communications with an undercover Lititz Borough Police officer posing as an 11-year-old girl, according to authorities.

Additional information on Deemer's alleged actions with the Lititz Police officer were not immediately available on Thursday. But when he was communicating with the Lancaster City Police officer, Deemer sent the "12-year-old girl" pornographic images and photos of himself, according to the criminal complaint.

While still believing he was talking to a juvenile girl, Deemer allegedly asked where she lived and discussed the possibility of an in-person meeting, according to the complaint. He also asked the "girl" to send sexually explicit photos and videos of herself.

On Tuesday, Lancaster Police charged Deemer with eight felonies, including involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child, three counts of unlawful contact with a minor, photo/film of sex act with a child, criminal use of a communication facility and corruption of minors, according to the complaint.

On the same day, Lititz Borough police charged Deemer with six additional felonies for similar alleged misconduct.

Court records show Deemer was remanded to Lancaster County Prison after failing to post $350,000 bail set by Judge Edward Tobin during a preliminary arraignment on the Lititz charges Tuesday afternoon.

A preliminary hearing before Tobin has been scheduled for May 12 for the Lititz charges, according to court records.

In Lancaster, Judge Bruce Roth set Deemer's bail at $250,000 during a preliminary arraignment on Wednesday, also according to court records.