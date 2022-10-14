Lancaster County man allegedly possessed over 50 images and videos of child pornography: police

Michael John Musgrave, 33, from Lititz, was charged with four counts of sexual abuse of children and one count of criminal use of a communication facility.

LANCASTER, Pa. — A Lancaster County man has been charged with possessing over 50 images and videos of child pornography, according to the Manheim Township Police Department.

Michael John Musgrave, 33, from Lititz, was charged with four counts of sexual abuse of children: child pornography and one count of criminal use of a communication facility.

According to police, research into files containing child pornography identified Musgrave as the primary owner.

Police issued a warrant of Musgrave's electronic devices and allegedly found 34 videos and 18 pictures of illegal content depicting children.