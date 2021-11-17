Lancaster County man accused of sexually assaulting two teenage girls in separate incidents

Luis Zachary Fox, 20, is charged with multiple felonies in the cases, which occurred in late 2020 and early this year, according to Elizabethtown Police.

ELIZABETHTOWN, Pa. — A 20-year-old Lancaster County man is facing multiple charges after police say he sexually assaulted two juvenile girls in separate incidents late last year and early this year.

Luis Zachary Fox, of Elizabethtown, was 19 at the time of the alleged incidents. One victim was 13 years old at the time, the other 14, police say.

The first of the alleged sexual assaults occurred over a period of three to four weeks beginning in November 2020, according to Elizabethtown Police.

The victim in that case, a resident of Elizabethtown, reported that she began communicating with Fox via the messaging app Snapchat, police say.

The victim told police Fox would come to her house, entering through her bedroom window after accessing it by climbing a tree. He would then pressure her into having oral sex and sexual intercourse with him, holding her down while doing so, police say.

At one point, Fox allegedly took the girl's skateboard without her knowledge and used it as leverage so she would keep seeing him, the girl told police.

He also allegedly threatened to come to the girl's house and "cause issues" if she stopped seeing him, police claim.

Police say Fox was aware of the victim's age at the time of the alleged sexual assaults. A search of his Snapchat profile revealed numerous messages between Fox and the victim and videos of them together.

Fox's second alleged victim was 14 at the time he sexually assaulted her in January, police claim. The victim, a resident of Hummelstown, Dauphin County, reported she and Fox had communicated via Snapchat since the summer of 2019.

On the night of Jan. 1, the victim told police, she was supposed to spend the night at a friend's house, but the friend's parents would not allow it. She reported she contacted Fox via Snapchat, and he offered to send a Lyft driver to the victim so she could come to his home in Elizabethtown.

The girl accepted his offer and rode to his home via Lyft, police say. Once she got there, the girl said, Fox began making sexual advances toward her, which she refused numerous times. Fox then forced himself upon her, held her down, and raped her, the victim reported.

When she complained that he was hurting her, the victim told police, Fox stopped and forced her to give him oral sex.

After the incident, Fox allegedly told the victim he would "tell everyone he got her pregnant" if the victim told anyone what had happened, police say.

A search of Snapchat messages between Fox and the girl confirm they were in contact and that Fox had arranged a Lyft ride for her on the night of Jan. 1, police say.

In another exchange, Fox allegedly apologizes to the victim for past behavior and says it will never happen again.

A friend of the victim's reported to police that Fox had bragged about impregnating the girl during an exchange on Instagram, police say.

Fox is charged with involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a person less than 16, unlawful contact with a minor, statutory sexual assault, aggravated indecent assault of a person less than 16, corruption of minors, and indecent assault of a person less than 16 in the case from January of this year.