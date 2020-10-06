Lancaster County man accused of sexually assaulting juvenile girl

William Heagy Jr., 24, of Ephrata, allegedly sexually assaulting the girl multiple times between 2011 and 2014, beginning when she was 10 years old, police say.

EPHRATA, Pa. — A Lancaster County man has been charged after an investigation of allegations that he sexually assaulted a girl over a three-year span, beginning when the victim was 10 years old.

William Heagy Jr., of Ephrata, is charged with involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, indecent assault, and corruption of minors by East Cocalico Township Police, who said they began investigating the allegations in March.

