Lancaster County man accused of having indecent contact with minor

Shawn Caswell, 36, of Mount Joy, touched a juvenile girl inappropriately on multiple occasions, according to Northwest Regional Police

MOUNT JOY, Pa. — Police in Lancaster County have charged a 36-year-old Mount Joy man with three felonies and a misdemeanor after he allegedly had multiple instances of inappropriate physical contact with a juvenile girl.

Shawn Thomas Caswell, of the 4000 block of Nolt Road, was charged after Northwest Regional Police were contacted by the alleged victim's mother, who said the girl told her about the alleged sexual abuse.

Police say the victim accused Caswell of touching her genitals and buttocks on three occasions while she was staying in his home. Caswell also allegedly watched the girl use the bathroom and refused to leave when she asked him to, police say.

In an interview with police, Caswell allegedly admitted to inappropriately touching the girl, and allegedly did not deny he was doing it for the purpose of sexual gratification.

Caswelll said he was inebriated on all three occasions, according to police.