Lancaster County man accused of having inappropriate contact with 3 juvenile girls

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Pequea Township Police have arrested a 41-year-old Lancaster County man after investigating allegations that he had inappropriate contact with three girls over a four-year span beginning in 2011.

John G. Beiler, of the 1000 block of Rawlinsville Road, Providence Township, is charged with:

Two felony counts of indecent assault (victim less than 13 years of age)

One misdemeanor count of indecent assault (victim less than 16 years of age)

Three felony counts of corruption of minors

Three felony counts of unlawful contact with a minor

Police say they began investigating in November 2019, when a concerned citizen contacted them with allegations of inappropriate contact between Beiler and the girls several years earlier.

One victim accused Beiler of touching her breasts and genitals over her clothing while she worked at his farm. Beiler was living in Willow Street at the time. The victim said the contact happened when she was "12 or 13" years old.

The second victim accused Beiler of touching her genitals over her clothing while she worked in a milk house at a farm. The victim said she was "young" at the time.

The third victim accused Beiler of pressing himself against her and touching her genitals while visiting her farm. The victim said she was 14 at the time of the alleged indecent contact.