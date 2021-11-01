Lancaster County man, 26, accused of having sexual relationship with 15-year-old girl

Carlos Almodovar is charged with multiple felonies following a police investigation that began in November 2020

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A 26-year-old Lancaster County man is facing multiple felony charges after an investigation into allegations that he had a sexual relationship with a 15-year-old girl, East Hempfield Township Police said Monday.

Carlos Almodovar Jr., of Columbia, is charged with involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, corruption of minors, unlawful two counts of unlawful contact with a minor, and statutory sexual assault, police say. All the offenses are felonies.

According to police, the investigation began on Nov. 5, 2020 after they received a complaint about Almodovar's relationship with the girl.

The investigation revealed the two had met while working at an East Hempfield Township amusement venue, police say. Their relationship allegedly turned sexual around September of 2020, and included acts of sexual intercourse and oral sex on numerous occasions at multiple locations, according to police.

Police say there are electronic communications between Almodovar and the girl that substantiated the alleged acts.