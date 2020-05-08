Lancaster County man, 19, accused of exchanging nude photos with 15-year-old York County girl

Caeleb Wesley, 19, of Denver, is charged with four felonies, including unlawful contact with a minor, Northern York County Regional Police say.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A 19-year-old Lancaster County man has been charged with sending nude photos of himself and sharing sexual desires with an underage girl from York County, according to Northern York County Regional Police.

Caeleb Wesley, of Denver, is charged with unlawful contact with a minor, contact with a minor for the purpose of engaging in activity related to sexual abuse of children, dissemination of explicit sexual material with a minor, and child pornography, according to the complaint affidavit filed by police.

Authorities began investigating Wesley on May 19 after receiving a tip from Childline. The report said the girl was exchanging nude images with Wesley, police say.

The victim's mother found out when she discovered nude images of Wesley saved into an old cell phone, according to police.

Investigators spoke to the victim, who said she met Wesley online while playing a game in November 2019.

The two began speaking on Snapchat, police say. At the time, the victim was 14 and Wesley was 18, according to police.

The initial exchanges were platonic, but "progressed quickly," the victim said, according to the affidavit.

Wesley was the first one to send a nude photo, the victim allegedly reported. She told police she was surprised, and that Wesley asked her to send a nude photo of herself in return.

The victim initially refused, police say, but eventually did send Wesley seven nude photos of herself.

Wesley sent the victim about 40 nude images of himself, according to police.

While she and Wesley never met in person, the victim reported, they did discuss their sexual desires, including intercourse, if they ever were to meet, police allege.