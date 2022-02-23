Lancaster County jury convicts man of raping 5-year-old child in 2007

Pablo Cotto-Martinez, 47, of Guayama, Puerto Rico, was found guilty on all six counts of rape of a 5-year-old from an incident that took place 15 years ago.

LANCASTER, Pa. — The Lancaster District Attorney's Office announced Wednesday that Pablo Cotto-Martinez, 47, of Guayama, Puerto Rico was found guilty of raping a pre-teen child in 2007.

On Feb. 17, Cotto-Martinez was convicted of six counts of rape of a child, statutory and sexual assault, unlawful contact and corruption of minors, and incest, according to the District Attorney.

The incident took place on the 600 block of South Prince Street in Lancaster, when Cotto-Martinez was 32-years-old and the victim was five.

A Lancaster City Bureau of Police Detective filed charges against Cotto-Martinez on Feb. 5, 2020 after conducting an interview with the victim, prosecutors say.

Cotto-Martinez was arrested in Puerto Rico five days later before being brought to trial in Lancaster County.

After a two-day trial, Cotto-Martinez was found guilty on all charges and is currently awaiting sentencing.