Lancaster County funeral home director charged for allegedly mishandling bodies and falsifying death records

Andrew Scheid, a former Lancaster County funeral director, was criminally charged Aug. 13 for allegedly mishandling bodies and falsifying death records.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Andrew Scheid, a former Lancaster County funeral director, was criminally charged Aug. 13 for allegedly mishandling bodies and falsifying death records.

Scheid was charged with four counts each of felony tampering with public records and misdemeanor abuse of a corpse.

According to court documents, the Andrew T. Scheid Funeral Home didn’t return cremated remains to families; in one case, a woman received an empty urn. The funeral home also allowed at least four bodies to decompose.

One victim, Charmaine Antonucci, wanted her body to be donated to science, according to her sister Holly Geerdes. Antonucci planned to donate her body to Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center for Penn State College of Medicine students’ educational use.

However, Antonucci’s body was left out for four days without embalming or refrigeration, leading to what court documents called “advanced decomposition.”

“Shocked. I really was surprised, especially with her not being refrigerated,” Geerdes said. “It was upsetting.”

Geerdes found a bright side in what happened, though, as the news of what happened to her sister may have helped law enforcement build their case against Scheid.

“I look at this as, It opened the case up and maybe helped a lot of other people that were waiting for help,” Geerdes said.

Many other complaints were reported to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s office, but officials said they only charged Scheid with complaints that rose to the level of a crime.

District Attorney Heather Adams said in a statement,

“The thorough investigation revealed these eight serious charges as violations of criminal statutes. During this investigation we examined dozens of complaints that revealed deficient business practices and poor business etiquette that understandably caused the decedents’ families frustration and further grief. However, it was determined that the conduct did not rise to the level of criminal actions.”

Scheid's license was indefinitely suspended in February.

Scheid surrendered himself Aug. 13 at the Manor Township Police Department.

On the same day as the criminal charges, Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro launched a civil suit against Scheid seeking restitution to the victims’ families, as well as the permanent closure of both locations of the Andrew T. Scheider Funeral Home, in Manor Township and Lancaster City.

Attorney General Shapiro said in a statement,

“Andrew Scheid treated recently deceased Pennsylvanians with no care, and betrayed dozens of families who put their trust in him and his business. Working with our partners in Lancaster County, who are pursuing criminal charges against Mr. Scheid, my office will work to recover consumers’ money and prevent Mr. Scheid from putting any other families through a tragedy like this ever again.”