Lancaster County fugitive arrested in Indiana

William Phillips, wanted for rape and other charges, was arrested following investigation of a motorcycle crash in Indiana.

William Phillips, 27, is in custody following an investigation into motorcycle crash in Fayette, Indiana.

Phillips suffered a critical injury in the crash and remains in the hospital and will remain in custody until extradition is possible.

The incident happened on July 23, Phillips fled the scene of the crime.

Northern Lancaster County Regional Police say, officers responded to a domestic dispute and reported assault around 4 a.m. on July 23 in Warwick Township.

The victim told police that Phillips strangled her, assaulted her, and caused other injuries.