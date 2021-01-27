Lancaster County EMT accused of illegally recording patients

Nathan Appel, 23, of Manheim, is charged with a felony count of intersection, disclosure, or use of electronic or oral communications, police say.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A Lancaster County EMT has been charged with making recordings of patients without their knowledge or consent, according to Northern Lancaster County Regional Police.

Nathan Graham Appel, of Manheim, has been charged with a felony count of intersection, disclosure, or use of wire electronic or oral communications after an investigation that was launched in December 2020, police say.

The investigation began after police in Elizabethtown received a complaint, according to the NLCRP. The person who made the complaint told police Appel had made recordings of patients on at least two occasions in Penn Township and Clay Township, and provided officers with a micro SD card containing some of the recordings, police say.

Appel is an EMT with Northwest EMS, according to police.