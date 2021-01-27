Lancaster County EMT accused of illegally recording patients

Nathan Appel, 23, of Manheim, is charged with a felony count of intersection, disclosure, or use of electronic or oral communications, police say.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A Lancaster County EMT has been charged with making recordings of patients without their knowledge or consent, according to Northern Lancaster County Regional Police.

Nathan Graham Appel, of Manheim, has been charged with a felony count of intersection, disclosure, or use of wire electronic or oral communications after an investigation that was launched in December 2020, police say.

The investigation began after police in Elizabethtown received a complaint, according to the NLCRP.

Appel is an EMT with Northwest EMS, police say.