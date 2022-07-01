Attempted UPS burglary leaves two in custody with other suspects escaping

A 19-year-old and minor were apprehended at the scene for the attempted burglary.

LANCASTER, Pa. — There was an attempted robbery at a UPS in the early morning hours of Sunday.

East Hempfield Police were dispatched to the UPS located on 1155 Enterprise Road at 2 a.m. after the burglar alarm went off.

Officers responded to the business, which was not open at the time, and located numerous subjects inside. The subjects were all dressed in dark clothing, according to police.

Many of the subjects escaped the building on foot.

Officers set up a perimeter of the area and located one of the fleeing subjects. The name of the suspect has not been released, but they have been identified as a 17-year-old male from Philadelphia.

The suspect has been charged with one count of burglary and criminal conspiracy to commit burglary. He was taken to the custody of the Lancaster County Youth Intervention Center.

A vehicle was also caught attempting to flee the area, according to police.

The driver of the vehicle has been identified as Kenkell Francis Jr., 19, from Philadelphia. Officers determined that Francis Jr. was the alleged get-away driver. He was charged with one count of burglary, criminal conspiracy to commit burglary, and possession of a controlled substance.

Francis Jr. was taken to Lancaster County Prison.

The identities of the other subjects who fled the UPS have yet to be determined.