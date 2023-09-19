Lancaster County man charged with child rape is ordered to stand trial

Timothy Barker, 48, is accused of sexually assaulting a girl when she was between the ages of 9 and 13, prosecutors said.

LANCASTER, Pa. — A Lancaster County man charged with the rape of a child and other related offenses was ordered to stand trial after a preliminary hearing last week, prosecutors said Tuesday.

Timothy Barker, 48, of Leola, is also facing charges of statutory sexual assault, involuntary deviate sexual assault, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child, aggravated indecent assault, indecent assault of a person less than 13, corruption of minors, and endangering the welfare of children. His preliminary hearing was held last Thursday before Magisterial District Judge William Benner.

After the hearing, Benner determined there was sufficient evidence for the case to proceed to trial.

During the hearing, the victim, now 17, took the stand and testified that Barker's alleged abuse began when she was 9 years old and escalated until she reached the age of 13.

Barker, who was between the ages of 40 and 44 when the alleged abuse occurred, had a caregiving role and at one point told the victim he wanted to "teach her how to use her body correctly" before she was older, prosecutors said.

The victim disclosed the alleged abuse occurred at a home in West Lampeter Township, prosecutors said.

The victim reported the alleged abuse on July 18 of this year, after a referral was generated by a ChildLine report, according to Assistant District Attorney Amy Muller, who is prosecuting the case.

Barker will be formally arraigned October 13 at 9 a.m.