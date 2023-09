One person was arrested at the scene but police haven't shared the suspect's name.

LANCASTER, Pa. — Lancaster City Police are investigating a stabbing incident that left one person injured.

On Saturday, around 1 a.m., officers were called to a reported domestic disturbance on the first block of South Pearl Street.

At the scene, police found one person with a stab wound.

Lancaster City officials say fortunately the injury is non-life-threatening.