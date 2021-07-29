Driver flees after hitting woman, child in Lancaster

A woman and child were hit while crossing the street in Lancaster on Tuesday evening.

LANCASTER, Pa. — Police in Lancaster are investigating a hit-and-run crash where a driver fled the scene after hitting a woman and small child while they were crossing the street on Tuesday evening.

It happened just after 8 p.m. on July 27 at Wabank Street near Fairview Avenue in Lancaster.



According to police, an orange or red in color sedan hit the pair and failed to render any type of aide before taking off.

A passerby helped the woman and child until police and EMS arrived at the scene, investigators said.

The woman and child sustained non-life-threatening injuries. The driver has yet to be identified.

If you have any information, call the Lancaster City Bureau of Police at 717-735-3300.