Lancaster Bureau of Police searching for 30 accused fugitives wanted on drug-related charges

The Selective Enforcement Unit filed nearly 1,000 felony and misdemeanor charges in 2022. Thirty people are still wanted on outstanding arrest warrants.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — The Lancaster City Bureau of Police's Selective Enforcement Unit is searching for 30 people with outstanding arrest warrants stemming from numerous investigations in 2022.

The Selective Enforcement Unit proactively investigates the sales of illegal narcotics. During in investigations in 2022, they seized the following amounts of illegal drugs:

Heroin/fentanyl: 38.82 grams, with a street value of $12,940

Cocaine: 342.1 grams, with a street value of $34,210

Marijuana: 480.3 grams, with a street value of $4,803

Synthetic marijuana (K2): 98 grams, with a street value of $980

Methamphetamines: 42.5 grams, with a street value of $4,250

The special unit filed 868 felony and 111 misdemeanor charges and seized 16 illegally possessed guns as a result of these investigations.

The following individuals are still wanted on outstanding arrest warrants:

Jerry James - Delivery of Cocaine

Efrain Torres-Santiago - Delivery of Cocaine

Davonte Butts - Possession With Intent To Deliver (PWID) Cocaine and Fentanyl

Raymond Lewis - Delivery of Crack Cocaine

Carmelo Maysonet - Delivery of Methamphetamines

Randy Figueroa-Torres - Delivery of Crack Cocaine, Heroin, and K2

James Hall - Delivery of Heroin/Fentanyl

Yusleydy Aguilera-Ponce - Delivery of Fentanyl

Michael Crenshaw - Delivery of Cocaine

Junior Rivera - PWID Heroin/Fentanyl

Sean Renshaw - Delivery of Heroin/Fentanyl

Taylor Hurley - Delivery of Fentanyl and Marijuana

William Skethway - Delivery of Cocaine

Luis Ortiz-Rivera - Delivery of Heroin/Fentanyl

Kevin Ream - Delivery of Marijuana

Fabiola Castillo-Daza - Delivery of Heroin/Fentanyl

Carlos Valentin - Delivery of Marijuana

Rodney Hogue - Delivery of Heroin and Crack Cocaine

Dion Smith - Delivery of Ecstasy

Jeffrey Maye - Delivery of Crack Cocaine

Aries Morales - Delivery of Heroin

Alexander Torres-Melendez - Delivery of Heroin

Jose Gonzalez - Delivery of Heroin

Richard Montalvo-Matos - Delivery of Heroin

John Candelario-Ramos - Delivery of Heroin

Steven Lopez-Vega - Delivery of K2

Brian Bair - Delivery of Cocaine

Edwin Rentas - Delivery of Heroin

Osvaldo Felix - Delivery of Heroin

George McClain - Delivery of Crack Cocaine

Mugshots of the accused can be found here.