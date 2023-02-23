Lancaster Bureau of Police searching for 30 accused fugitives wanted on drug-related charges

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — The Lancaster City Bureau of Police's Selective Enforcement Unit is searching for 30 people with outstanding arrest warrants stemming from numerous investigations in 2022.
The Selective Enforcement Unit proactively investigates the sales of illegal narcotics. During in investigations in 2022, they seized the following amounts of illegal drugs:
- Heroin/fentanyl: 38.82 grams, with a street value of $12,940
- Cocaine: 342.1 grams, with a street value of $34,210
- Marijuana: 480.3 grams, with a street value of $4,803
- Synthetic marijuana (K2): 98 grams, with a street value of $980
- Methamphetamines: 42.5 grams, with a street value of $4,250
The special unit filed 868 felony and 111 misdemeanor charges and seized 16 illegally possessed guns as a result of these investigations.
The following individuals are still wanted on outstanding arrest warrants:
- Jerry James - Delivery of Cocaine
- Efrain Torres-Santiago - Delivery of Cocaine
- Davonte Butts - Possession With Intent To Deliver (PWID) Cocaine and Fentanyl
- Raymond Lewis - Delivery of Crack Cocaine
- Carmelo Maysonet - Delivery of Methamphetamines
- Randy Figueroa-Torres - Delivery of Crack Cocaine, Heroin, and K2
- James Hall - Delivery of Heroin/Fentanyl
- Yusleydy Aguilera-Ponce - Delivery of Fentanyl
- Michael Crenshaw - Delivery of Cocaine
- Junior Rivera - PWID Heroin/Fentanyl
- Sean Renshaw - Delivery of Heroin/Fentanyl
- Taylor Hurley - Delivery of Fentanyl and Marijuana
- William Skethway - Delivery of Cocaine
- Luis Ortiz-Rivera - Delivery of Heroin/Fentanyl
- Kevin Ream - Delivery of Marijuana
- Fabiola Castillo-Daza - Delivery of Heroin/Fentanyl
- Carlos Valentin - Delivery of Marijuana
- Rodney Hogue - Delivery of Heroin and Crack Cocaine
- Dion Smith - Delivery of Ecstasy
- Jeffrey Maye - Delivery of Crack Cocaine
- Aries Morales - Delivery of Heroin
- Alexander Torres-Melendez - Delivery of Heroin
- Jose Gonzalez - Delivery of Heroin
- Richard Montalvo-Matos - Delivery of Heroin
- John Candelario-Ramos - Delivery of Heroin
- Steven Lopez-Vega - Delivery of K2
- Brian Bair - Delivery of Cocaine
- Edwin Rentas - Delivery of Heroin
- Osvaldo Felix - Delivery of Heroin
- George McClain - Delivery of Crack Cocaine
Mugshots of the accused can be found here.
Any persons with knowledge regarding the whereabouts of the wanted subjects is asked to call 717 735-3300 or leave a tip online. Information can be provided anonymously.