Police identify suspect in armed robbery near York College

YORK, Pa. — Police in York County have identified a suspect in an armed robbery that occurred near York College last month.
Kylee N. Davenport, of York, is accused of displaying a handgun while robbing a victim of his cell phone at about 7:20 p.m. on April 26, according to Spring Garden Township Police.
Davenport was last seen riding away on a bike on Grantley Road in the direction of the Rail Trail, police say.
Police say they are still attempting to locate Davenport. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Spring Garden Township Police Det. Dony Harbaugh at (717) 843-0851 or dharbaugh@sgtpd.org.