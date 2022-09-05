Police identify suspect in armed robbery near York College

Spring Garden Township Police allege that Kylee N. Davenport of York robbed a person near the college campus on the night of April 26. They are trying to locate him.

YORK, Pa. — Police in York County have identified a suspect in an armed robbery that occurred near York College last month.

Kylee N. Davenport, of York, is accused of displaying a handgun while robbing a victim of his cell phone at about 7:20 p.m. on April 26, according to Spring Garden Township Police.

Davenport was last seen riding away on a bike on Grantley Road in the direction of the Rail Trail, police say.