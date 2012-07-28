Cold Case | Authorities continue to search for Kortne Stouffer as the 10-year mark of her disappearance nears

Kortne Stouffer disappeared 10 years ago; here's a timeline of the events leading up to and following her disappearance.

Example video title will go here for this video

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Editor's note: The above video is from Aug. 2020.

July 29 marks the 10th year since the disappearance of 21-year-old Kortne Stouffer.

She was last seen at her residence in Palmyra and had returned home after a night out before being reported missing by her family the following day.

Authorities have continued to investigate her disappearance.

Here is a timeline of the events leading up to and shortly after Stouffer's disappearance:

July 28, 2012 - 9 p.m.

Palmyra Borough Police and Lebanon County Adult Probation responded to 810 West Main Street, an apartment that was shared by Brad Herr and Stouffer. The police were responding to a report of underage drinking at a party.

Neighbors knew Herr was under 21-years-old, was on house arrest, and under the supervision of adult probation. Nearby residents also told police that they had seen people carrying cases of beer into the residence.

Herr was taken into custody for a probation violation. Probation requested the assistance of the Palmyra Police Department to investigate the alleged violation.

At that time, police found seven people inside the residence, and Stouffer was the only person 21-years-old.

Two people were cited for underage drinking and released. Authorities say that Stouffer was the only person remaining in the apartment when police and probation left.

July 28, 2012 - 10:07 p.m.

Authorities say that Stouffer received text messages from Cody Pruet and Milton Rodriguez, asking that she join them and others at the Gas Station Kitchen and Bar in Hummelstown.

After meeting with the group, Stouffer, Pruett, Rodriguez and another couple went to the Second Street area of Harrisburg. Stouffer left her car at the Gas Station Kitchen and Bar and rode with the others to Harrisburg, police said.

July 29, 2012 - 1:50 a.m.

Authorities say that Stouffer got into a verbal altercation with the girlfriend of Arvard Brown at the Hardware Bar in Harrisburg.

Stouffer was asked to leave by security, and for a brief time, she was separated from the others. The group reunited and stopped at a nearby pizza shop before returning to the car, police said.

July 29, 2012 - 2:45 a.m.

According to authorities, the group returned to the Palmyra area. Pruett was the designated driver and was driving a car owned by Rodriguez. Officials say that they dropped the couple off on North Railroad Street and Rodriguez at his residence on West Cherry Street.

Stouffer asked Pruett to take her back to the Gas Station Kitchen and Bar in Hummelstown to retrieve her car. Police say that he did so, and then followed Stouffer back to her residence in Palmyra.

July 29, 2012 - 3 a.m.

Upon arrival at the residence, authorities say that Stouffer got into a verbal altercation with her neighbors, Janice Riemenschneider, Rick Sheetz, and Todd Saksek, whom she suspected contacted police about the earlier party.

July 29, 2012 - 3:12 a.m.

The Palmyra Police were called by Sheetz, who was concerned that Stouffer was making threats towards him.

While on the phone, Sheetz told police that Stauffer went into her apartment and that a man was with her causing problems.

July 29, 2012 - 3:15 a.m.

Palmyra Police arrived at the residence.

Stouffer told police that the neighbors came out and began to yell at her while she was walking her dog. Neighbors said that Stouffer was being loud and unruly.

Saksek told authorities Stouffer was yelling at him and had kicked him in the leg. Police say that everyone involved appeared to be under the influence of alcohol and were told to go inside their own homes.

July 29, 2012 - 3:22 a.m.

North Londonderry Police arrived at the residence as a backup unit.

July 29, 2012 - 3:49 a.m.

Police clear the scene after the parties are dispersed.

July 29, 2012 - 4:11 a.m.

Saksek contacted the Palmyra Police through the Luzerne County Emergency Management Agency (LCEMA) and reported Stouffer was screaming through the walls and stomping on the floor, slamming doors, and making threats to him and other neighbors.

July 29, 2012 - 4:31 a.m.

Palmyra Police arrive at the residence with backup from two nearby jurisdictions.

They were met outside by Saksek, who reported Stouffer was stomping on the floor and slamming doors. He told police that he believed she did this deliberately to aggravate him and the neighbors.

Police did attempt to make contact with Stouffer at her door, without a response. They were able to see into the residence through a patio door and nearby window.

Authorities said that there appeared to be nothing out of place or unusual. The dogs barked from deep in the residence when they knocked, and quieted until they knocked again.

July 29, 2012 - 4:36 a.m.

After there was no response from within the residence and authorities said without grounds to pursue the matter further, the Palmyra Police left.

July 29, 2012 - 7:30 a.m.

Saksek appeared at the Palmyra Police Department to make a formal complaint and request charges against Stouffer for kicking him.

July 29, 2012 - 7:56 a.m.

Pruett claims he slept inside the residence and when he awoke, Stouffer was not there, though, he did not go through each room looking for her.

He drove to the Sheetz and made a purchase, which is on video.

Authorities say that Pruett texted Stouffer, “Hey, what happened to you?”

Pruett proceed to go to Rodriguez’s house to return the car and drove to his residence in the Hummelstown area.

Police say that Pruett texted Stouffer again at 12:36 p.m. and at 1:58 p.m. without receiving a response.

July 30, 2012 - 2:42 p.m.

Scott Stouffer, Kortne's father, reported her as missing to the Palmyra Police Department.

Police say that there was no evidence of foul play within the residence.

Stouffer's purse was next to her bed with cigarettes, money, and her cellphone. Her shoes and keys were on the stair landing where she usually left them, authorities said. Her car was parked outside with the windows were down.

July 31, 2012

Lebanon County Detectives were asked to assist the Palmyra Police Department in the investigation.

Authorities say that they secured Stouffer's apartment and began interviews.

August 8, 2012

Police began searching with K-9s within a two-mile radius of Stouffer's apartment.

August 9, 2012

Searches of Stouffer's apartment, neighbor's homes, and other related vehicles were conducted by forensic teams.

Stouffer has not been seen or heard from since July 29, 2012.

Present Day

Friends and family of Stouffer gather each year for a float in honor of Stouffer's life. The 10th Annual Remember Me Float is set to take place on July 30.

Federal, state, and private investigations continue to search for Stouffer to this day.

Members of the community can provide information to investigators anonymously via any of the following resources:

Palmyra Borough Police Department: 717-838-8189

Lebanon County Detective Bureau: 717-228-4403

Lebanon County Crime Stoppers: 717-270-9800